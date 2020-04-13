Carl Melvin Barg (Skip), born June 5, 1939, 80 years old, of Cherry Hill Road, of Dumfries, VA passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. He owned and operated “Skips General Contracting” and served his country in the Army.
He is survived by his wife Hilda Barg; 3 children Linda Bruno, Donald Waite, and Larry Waite; 7 Grandchildren, 13 Great grandchildren, and two Great-Great grandchildren. 5 sisters, 3 brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews whom he cherished. All who knew “Skip” knew that he loved gardening, bowling, and being a Master Bee Keeper.
Due to the Covid-19 virus a private funeral will be held and he will be buried at the Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the local Acts or Arc of Greater Prince William County.
A memory of Skip Life Celebration will be held at a future date to yet be determined.
