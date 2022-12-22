Carl Alvin Bailey Sr., 86 of Warrenton, VA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on December 20, 2022. Carl grew up in Princeton, WV where he met his wife of 67 years, Phyllis. He moved from Chicago, IL in 1964 to Midland, VA where he and Phyllis raised their four children. With a partner in the community, he started the construction company, B & L Builders, Inc., where he worked for over 40 years serving the surrounding area until retiring. Carl was a dedicated cornerstone for Fauquier County with a strong passion for service and a leader of youth sports programs. He served on the board of Parks and Recreation for over 30 years. Those that knew him likely met him on a ball field in Casanova, where for 35 years along with a few other contributors, ran CCC baseball program. He wanted each boy and girl he coached to know the love of baseball that he shared.
Carl was the dedicated patriarch of the Bailey family, which he always described as his greatest achievement. He cherished his family and the time he got to spend with them. Carl is preceded in death by his father, James Hubert Bailey, his mother, Anna Mae Bailey and his eldest Son, Carl “Butch” A. Bailey II. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Bailey; sister, Margaret Clemson; brother, Steve Bailey(Karen); his children, Patricia Ann Warren (Louie), James Thomas Bailey (Julie) and Dr. Rebecca Bailey, grandchildren, Andrea Whorton (Robert-“Tater”) Jeffrey Bailey (Anna-Marie), Jamie Payton (Lee), Joshua Warren (Genna) and Kiersten Bailey(her mom Charlotte) and his great grandchildren, Gavin Robertson; Bailey and Abby Payton; Emelia and Bennett Warren; and Colton, Cameron, and Cailin Bailey and many nieces and nephews. His love for family, and passion to serve the community will be carried on with each one of his family members, as well as those who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 1:00-2:30; with service to follow at The Bridge Community Church, 8776 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, VA 20187. In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to Fauquier Parks Foundation, 320 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186. Please note for Carl Bailey Sports Fund.
