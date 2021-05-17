Captain Thomas O. Nutt, Jr, (USN Retired), (Tom), of Reedville, Virginia, passed away at his home. Tom was born in Burlington, Iowa to Thomas O. Nutt Sr and Madelyn Blakeway Nutt. He was the oldest of three, his siblings being Caroline Kunzmann of Albuequerque, New Mexico and John C. Nutt of Bloomington, Minnesota.
Tom grew up in the small town of Douds, Iowa along the Des Moines River. Tom enlisted in the Navy at age 17, and graduated from Northwestern University in 1947.
Tom’s Navy career took him to Charleston, South Carolina, where he met his future wife, Wynnona Tisdale, they were married in Long Beach California. Tom and Wynnona had four children. Tom’s Navy career included assignments during the Korean and the Vietnam Wars with numerous ship commands, retiring in 1974.
Tom and Wynnona lived in Long Beach and Alameda, CA, Charleston, SC, Burlington, IA, San Juan, PR, Yokosuka, Japan, Fairfax, Broad Run, Catlett, and Reedville, VA.
Tom was a member of the Masonic lodge for over seventy years.
Tom is predeceased by his wife Wynnona and daughter Lynne-Rose. He is survived by his sons Tom 3rd (Kathy), Ted (Gail), Fred, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p. m. Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Bethany United Methodist Church, Reedville, Va. Following the service, Tom will be interred next to his devoted wife at the Roseland Cemetery in Reedville, Virginia. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
