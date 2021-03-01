Captain Frank Gordon Horn (USN, Ret.), 83 of Hume, VA passed away peacefully at his residence on February 22, 2021. He was born on June 9, 1937 in Charleroi, Pennsylvania to Frank R. Horn and Mary Margaret Hollowood.
Frank leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Jacqueline Horn; children, Jacqueline René Brown (David), Rhonda Lee Dobson (Ernest “Chip”), Mark Gordon Horn, Tanya Louise Matthews (Carl), and Rachel Cathleen Atlee (Michael Cotrufello),grandchildren, Steven Brown (Roni), Robert Brown, Carin Brown (John David Coker), Jacqueline Dobson, Caitlin Dobson, Eric Dobson, Alexis Horn, Riley Horn, Melanie Horn, Brinn Matthews, Ellie Matthews; Sean Cotrufello and Emily Cotrufello, and great-grandchildren, Evelyn Rose Brown and Thomas W. Brown.
Following graduation from Charleroi High School (1955), he attended West Virginia Wesleyan College receiving a Bachelor of Science in History (1960). On August 12, 1960, Frank graduated from Officer Candidate School (OCS) and was commissioned a US Navy ENSIGN. His magnificent career spanned 32 years (1960-1991).
Captain Horn commanded four afloat units: USS Calcaterra (DER-390), USS Richard E Byrd (DDG-23), Patrol Hydrofoil Missile Squadron Two (COMPHMROM 2, USS Yosemite (AD-19), and was assigned, as Department Head, Division Officer, Action Officer, or student, to other units including: USS Hunting (EAG-398), NATTC Glynco, GA, USS McNair (DD-697), USS Richard E. Byrd (DDG-23), Chief of Naval Operations – Ship Acquisitions, Cruiser-Destroyer Flotilla Twelve (COMCRUDESFLOT 12), USS William H. Standley (DLG-32), Naval War College (2 tours), Naval Personnel Command (NMPC), and Senior Officer Material Management. His tours ventured onto all the “Seven Seas” and spanned our nations conflicts including the: Vietnam War, Bay of Pigs, Cold War, Multinational Intervention in Lebanon, Arabian Gulf Tanker War, Invasions of Panama and Grenada, the Gulf War, and Iranian Hostage Rescue Mission. On September 27, 1991, Frank retired from the US Navy, he remained active however as the Treasurer for the International Hydrofoil Society until recently.
Horn was very involved in the horse community of Virginia and the United States Pony Club. He managed Dominion Saddlery in Chantilly and Middleburg. He then managed The Old Habit in Marshall. He was an avid supporter of the United States Pony Club Games as a chairperson and ringside locally and nationally.
Frank was a man of his local, national and international communities. He was a Deacon at Hume Baptist Church. He worked with Exchange Students and was a wonderful host father. He supported public and private schools in the county. He spent time recruiting for the military and supporting anti-drug programs for youth in the country.
For those who would like to donate in leu of flowers Capt. Horn supported Navy Wounded Warriors and Fisher House at Walter Reed Hospital
The family of Captain Horn will welcome friends for a visitation on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 2-3:00 pm at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA where a memorial service will immediately follow. Frank will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery the date is yet to be determined.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com. Any friends or family wishing to join virtually should be able to through Moser’s website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.