Capt. Robert J. Touhey, 85 years old, passed away of complications of pneumonia on August 28, 2021, at his home in Warrenton, Virginia, with his loving wife, Anna Touhey, at his side. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Kevin Touhey of Florida; his brother, Jack Touhey, of Pennsylvania; his stepson, Bryan Kent Hubka, of Ottawa, Canada; and several cousins from Binghamton, New York.
Capt. Touhey was predeceased by his parents, Robert J. Touhey and Margaret McNerney Touhey, of Binghamton, N.Y., and his brother, Richard Touhey, of York, Pa.
Capt. Touhey was a 1959 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md., and of the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School at Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Md. He was on active duty in the Navy for 11 years as a pilot, during which he flew in more than 450 combat and aerial support missions in the Viet Nam Mekong Delta. While serving in Viet Nam, Capt. Touhey was decorated for meritorious achievement for action as a pilot with Helicopter Attack Squadron the Navy’s most decorated combat squadron in the Viet Nam Conflict. Capt. Touhey received numerous other medals and citations, including a Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star, a Navy Commendation Medal, and over 20 Air Medals. Mr. Touhey completed the remainder of his military service in the Naval Reserve with the rank of Captain.
Following his retirement from the Navy, Capt. Touhey spent 11 years with IBM Federal Systems as manager of Marketing and Programs. Following his retirement from IBM, he established his own consulting firm, Business Resources, providing development support and executive search for aerospace firms in the federal and commercial markets. For a brief period, Mr. Touhey joined CACI International, serving as Senior Vice President for Corporate Business Development.
Capt. Touhey and his wife, Anna, made their home in Warrenton, where they were active members of several organizations including the Salvation Army. Capt. Touhey was a member of the “Quiet Birdmen,” at the American Legion. This group was founded by surviving aviators of the Lafayette Espadrille in 1921. He also enjoyed his membership with the “Warrenton Barber Shoppers” quartet, who performed on the sidewalks of Old Town Warrenton on First Fridays and at other downtown events. Capt. Touhey and his wife, Anna, were Life Founding Members of The Great Meadow Foundation since 1990 and enjoyed serving as volunteers for the Gold Cup races each year. In addition, Captain Bob wrote and published two books in recent years, one about the combat missions in the Mekong Delta involving the Navy Sea Wolves, or “HAL 3,” the most decorated helicopter squadrons based in Viet Nam, entitled, Seawolf Where You From; and a free verse anthology entitled, When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.
The visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Va. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11 AM at Moser’s. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM at Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA, 20188 and to the Wounded Warriors (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
