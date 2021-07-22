Buddy Mitchell Wines, 45, of Pensacola, Florida, left this world July 16, 2021.
He was born November 16, 1975, in Warrenton.
He was loved by everyone in his life he touched. His smiling face was one of pure joy you’d never forget. If you never met him, I apologize for what you’ve missed. Buddy was an animal lover who had dogs and cats throughout his lifetime but his favorite was his dog Tiger. Buddy often joked he wanted his ashes spread with Tiger. He had some tough times in his life, but he always tried to persevere.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbie Wines; his paternal grandparents, Herbert Wines and Edna Wines; his maternal grandfather, John W. Teat; his cousin, Mike Guffey, and great-grandmother, Edith Evans.
He is survived by his mom, Patty Franklin of North Carolina; his much loved “MomMom” (grandmother), Pat Prince of Delaware; his children, Ashley of Delaware and Emily, Savannah, Natalie and Hunter of Florida; his brothers, Greg Wines, Michael Wines and Curt Neuf; his sister, Aubrey; three grandchildren; his great aunt Nancy and uncle John, who were always there for him.; many other aunts, uncles and cousins, and many many friends.
Let us remember the kind loving soul he blessed us with.
Please, give in remembrance to The American Heart Association.
(1) entry
He loved his kids more than anything in this entire world. ♥️
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.