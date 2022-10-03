Bryant Franklin Smith

Bryant F. Smith, 78 passed into his next life on September 30, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family and close friends at his home in Bealeton, VA. Bryant had suffered numerous strokes in the last 4 years that had left him unable to live out his usual lifestyle. Born on May 4, 1944, to Douglas and Thelma Smith in Arlington, VA, Bryant lived most of his early life in Fairfax County, Floris to be exact. He graduated from Herndon High School in 1962 and later from Hampton -Sydney College with a degree in business. He immediately went to work in his family’s business, Smith and Sons Equipment in Chantilly, VA and later in Warrenton, VA where he continued to work until his retirement in 2008. Bryant became very knowledgeable of “all things Massey Ferguson “and worked tirelessly at selling and (his favorite part) delivering any type of farm equipment he could put on a trailer and drag behind his truck. Bryant could make friends with a fencepost if he needed to, you weren’t a stranger to Bryant once he met you.
Bryant’s greatest passion in life was helping people, particularly a person struggling with alcohol addiction. He would spend day and night if you needed him to share his “experience, strength and hope “with you. If you were without a driver’s license and needed a ride to a meeting, Bryant would fire up his old Land Cruiser and come get you and spend hours after the meeting with you. It was fondly referred to as Bryant’s Taxi Service by his wife.
Bryant’s other joys in life were selling Massey Ferguson’s, mowing grass on his Toro Zero Turn, farming, his black angus cattle and his dogs. He fully believed that dog spelled backwards was God. Another of his loves was Avalon Farm and the Buckland Farm Market which was his almost 3 yearlong project after retirement, but he rode that rollercoaster to fruition when it opened in September of 2009. Bryant was also active in the New Baltimore Lion’s Club and their many acts of service to the community.
Bryant was predeceased by his father and mother, Douglas and Mary Thelma Smith, his first wife and the mother of his children, Mary Kronfeld Smith and his brother Harold Smith. He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 17 years, Betrain (Soaper)Hill-Smith. Three daughters, Mary Cole Smith, Warrenton, VA, Elizabeth
(Ron)Hoylman, Broad Run, VA and Margaret (Peter) Didomenico, Warrenton, VA. Five grandsons, Liam and Luke Matthews, Jacob Didomenico, and Brett and William Hoylman. He also leaves behind his loving caregiver, Teresa Fridley, Nurse Michelle and CNA Brittany from Heartland/Promedica Hospice. And last and certainly not the least his dogs, Duke, Massey and Ferguson.
A memorial service will take place on Sunday October 16th at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA @1PM. Following the service, there will be a time of fellowship at the Fauquier County Fair Grounds main hall. All are invited. Memorial contributions can be made to the Warrenton Meeting Place @twmp.org or via Paypal @ donatetwmp@gmail.com
