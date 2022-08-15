Bruno Ronald Graziano, 88, of Marshall died peacefully at his home on August 12, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born June 28, 1934 in North Braddock, PA to the late Dominick and Mary Sofilkanich Graziano.
Bruno is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Barbara Modrunic Graziano; his children Mary Graziano Scro (Don), Michael Graziano (Lisa), Frank Graziano (Brenda), and Donna Graziano Almany (Tim); one brother Gene Graziano (Judy); grandchildren Matt Graziano, Tim Graziano (Alison), Kathy Gerl (Robert), Katlan Mowchan (Ross), John Graziano, Tucker Almany and Griffin Almany; six great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
After high school, Bruno enlisted in the Air Force where he served for 4 years (and married Barbara in his 4th year), then went to University of Pittsburgh on the GI Bill to study Electrical Engineering. When he graduated, his family moved to Binghamton, New York where Bruno started a successful, decades long engineering career, working for General Electric, then Westinghouse, then finally to IBM. He retired from IBM in 1992, then enjoyed teaching basic computer use to seniors at the local community college, with a brief return to IBM as a consultant.
During his working years (and beyond), he enjoyed playing golf and softball, especially kibitzing with his teammates and opponents. Bruno was also very civic minded – he worked at the polls on election day, worked as a census taker, and was a member of the Jaycees, American Legion, and Knights of Columbus.
Bruno loved life, and he loved people. He had a way of making people laugh and making them feel comfortable through his humor, quick wit, and listening ear. Bruno and Barbara had many friends from all the places they lived, most of them friends to this day.
Bruno also loved animals. He always owned a dog, and enjoyed the last 3 dogs – Samantha, Mickey, and Zach in that order – as his loyal and faithful buddies. He enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds, birds and the deer, and inadvertently a few bears and squirrels who raided the birdfeeders.
Bruno’s life was a testament to what he believed: if a man has faith, family, and friends, he is blessed and has everything that matters most.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 6 to 8pm. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, VA, 20186 at 11am, followed by a lunch reception at the church.
Gifts in Bruno’s honor may be made to the Knights of Columbus, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, VA; or Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Road, #319, Warrenton, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
