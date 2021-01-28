Brig Gen James Lee Wilson, (USA,Ret.) passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, as he would have wished at his beloved family farm in Warrenton, VA. Born May 27, 1942 in Grenola, KS to Boyd “Pete” Wilson, a road construction laborer and Lenore Miller Wilson, a small business administrator and Kansas-area local farmer.
As a young man, Jim worked the Miller-family farm and road construction in Missouri and Kansas while he earned his education from Wentworth Military Academy (1962), and Pittsburgh State University (1964). Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Armor branch of the US Army in 1964; he deployed and served two tours in Vietnam. Brig Gen Wilson served nearly thirty-two years in the US Army, moved more than thirty three times with the love of his life and (late) wife of 42 years, Sandra Kaye “Sam” Wilson, to multiple countries and Army posts nation-wide; Jim served at every level of leadership from platoon leader to Deputy Commanding General, US Army South. The highest of Brig Gen Wilson’s decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal with Valor device and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor device; he was presented the Purple Heart for wounds sustained in Vietnam. He held multiple advanced academic degrees and followed his military service at the Department of State, and later with General Dynamics Land Systems, from which he retired after twelve years.
The bravest and most honorable of gentlemen, kindest and loving grandfather, and devoted son, Jim sadly leaves behind his 101 yo mother, Lenore; his brother, Boyd & wife Bev Wilson of Kansas; two sons, and seven grandchildren, countless friends and family, and numerous critters on the Farm. His eldest son is James “Ty” & wife Lucinda; their children are Benjamin Rowdy, Aspen Brielle, Analiese Overraskelse, and Guinevere Cosette of Colorado. The apple of his eye and first born grandchild is Emma Lynn Bryan-Wilson of Virginia born to younger son Troy. Troy & wife Montanna have two daughters, Colby Sam and Riley Joan of Maryland. Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Kaye “Sam” Wilson, and his father “Pete” Wilson.
Brig Gen Wilson will have full military honors and will then be laid to rest with his late wife at Arlington National Cemetery. The date for which is yet to be determined. He will be remembered as a man of humility and consequence, with penetrating but quiet charisma, and consummate sincerity. He leaves us right with God, a genuine patriot, and a doting father, grandfather, and son. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier country SPCA and/or the American Cancer Society in the name of Brig Gen James L. Wilson, USA,Ret.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.