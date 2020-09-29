We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Bridget McCrea (Marilyn Greene), former resident of Annsborough (Ireland); Franklinville, NY; and Arlington, TX. After a year long battle with Leukemia, she passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her current home in Warrenton, VA with her husband, children and grandchildren by her side.
Born July 25, 1942 in Annsborough, County Down, Northern Ireland, she was the daughter of Della Greene. She met her husband, Patrick McCrea in 1969 when she came to America to further her career as a Registered Nurse and Midwife; they married on July 26, 1970.
Bridget loved being a nurse and midwife in Labor and Delivery at Olean General Hospital for over 25 years until they moved to Texas in 2002 where she continued her nursing career at Arlington Memorial Hospital until her retirement when she moved to Warrenton, VA to be with family. She was known for her dedication to her career and her patients who still love to tell stories of how they met her and how she took care of them during their time of need. If you met her once, you were her lifelong friend. That's just how she was.We're sure you'll have a story to share about her sharp Irish wit or her ability to make the most boring story come to life.
Bridget leaves behind her devoted husband of over 50 years, Patrick McCrea; a daughter, Trish (McCrea) House of Warrenton, VA; a son, Sean McCrea and his wife Merica McCrea of Kenmore, NY; three grandchildren, Megan House, Connor House and Ava McCrea; and her brother, Martin Greene of Newcastle, County Down, Northern Ireland. She was predeceased by her mother, Della Greene and her brother Richard Greene.
The family will honor Bridget's wishes for a private funeral in Ireland. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to Bridget's favorite volunteer organization- Franklinville Ambulance Fund, 77 North Main Street, Franklinville, NY 14737 or a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
