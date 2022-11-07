Brian Lee Wells, age 54, of Bealeton, VA went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Monday, October 31st, 2022 at Haymarket Medical Center. He was born on May 10th, 1968 in Warrenton, VA, son of the late David Lee Wells & N. Maxine Wells.
Brian was a longtime employee at Atlantic Coast Cotton as an Inventory Auditor where he touched many of his co-workers lives as they did his. Brian loved jet skiing, cooking and reading various books but none more than his Bible. Brian was a man of Christ first and foremost. He loved his family and friends dearly, was extremely generous and would always do whatever he could to lend a helping hand. Brian had a laugh that was undeniably contagious and he could always bring a smile to your face with his witty sense of humor. He will be severely missed by all that had the privilege to know him.
Brian is survived by his sister, Raquel L. Kines & her husband, Ronnie Kines of Culpeper, VA; nephew, Jay Wells & wife Mallorie of Winchester, VA, 2 nieces, Ashley Kines of Culpeper, VA & Tori Wells of Lawrenceville, VA; three great nieces, Harlee, Ariel & Peyton; a great nephew, Tyler.
Brian is also survived by his very close friends that he called family, Vernon & Julie Reid.
A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Friday, November 11th, 2022 at Midland cemetery, Rt. 28 across from Dayspring Mennonite church in Midland, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
