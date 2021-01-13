Brian Charles Coffin
December 14, 1946 – January 6, 2021
Brian Coffin, 74, devoted and loving father, lost his long battle with cancer on January 6, 2021 in San Diego, CA under the loving care of his sons Michael and Matthew (Kristina) Coffin.
Brian was born in Lowell, MA to Earl and Mary Prenter Coffin in 1946. Brian graduated from Lowell High School and Southern New Hampshire University. He joined the Army and was a Vietnam veteran.
The son of a salesman, Brian also had selling in his blood. After a brief time selling burglar alarms door to door, Brian saw an ad for a stockbroker and figured he could learn to sell stocks. He completed his Series 7 exam and joined a brokerage firm to start his long career as a stockbroker. He found his stride and signed several well-known clients, including Arnold Palmer, whom he played a round of golf with. Golf was one of his great passions and characterized the values he treasured most – honesty and integrity, which he shared with his sons.
In 1985, Brian married Karen Garverick and they welcomed their two wonderful sons into the world, Matthew Brian in 1986 and Michael Earl in 1988. Brian moved his family to Warrenton, VA in 1990 where he would raise his sons with Karen although from separate households. Brian would be seen at every baseball, basketball, and lacrosse game the boys ever played, always with a camcorder filming their progress and successes. Brian’s house was always a gathering place for the boys and their friends with a ping pong table, video arcade games, and Michael’s drum set for band practices. Brian’s minivan was frequently packed with the boys and their friends to tube down the Shenandoah River, play paintball, golf, or any number of different activities.
After a successful 26 year career at Scott and Stringfellow and following the college graduations of his sons, Brian left Scott & Stringfellow and moved to Sarasota, FL, transferring his accounts to Wells Fargo. Brian met many new friends and participated in walking and biking clubs as well as enjoying many rounds of golf. Brian remained active with his clients until March 2020.
Brian left Florida in September 2020 and enjoyed the rest of his days with his beloved sons in Virginia and California. Brian is also survived by his siblings Brenda (Buddy) Dickey, Billy Coffin and Rosemary Coffin-Dalton and many nieces and nephews.
