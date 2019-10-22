Brenda Louise Weaver, 43 of Marshall, VA passed away on October 12, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1975 in Pennsylvania a daughter of Louise D. Snyder and the late Robert Clarence Snyder.
Brenda was a Realtor with United Horizon Real Estate and was a rural carrier for the U. S. Postal Service in Amissville.
In addition to mother, she is survived by her husband, Samuel T. Weaver; two sons, John M. Weaver and Derek T. Weaver; and her brother, Robert L. Snyder.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10:00 AM until a funeral service begins at 11:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
