Brenda Lee Edwards, 72 of Sumerduck, VA died on Dec. 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born on April 13, 1948 a daughter of the late Richard Thomas and Effie Falls Nalls. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Debbie Santucci and Dale Nalls.
Brenda retired as a Vice-President at the former State Bank of Remington.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Allan Edwards; her son and his wife, Brian Allan and Stacy L. Edwards; grandchildren- Brooke Celeste Edwards and Hunter Allan Edwards and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Remington Vol. Fire and Rescue Company.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
