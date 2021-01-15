Brenda L. Mann-Tyler (Aunt Bre), age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 28, 2020 at Novant UVA Culpeper Medical Center.
She was born Feb 1, 1961 at Fauquier Hospital and was a Certified Nurse Assistant and child care provider for 40 plus years. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Mann, Sr. and Ruth Mann; sister, Ruth Brown and two grandsons, RaShad and Richard.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Rodney Tyler; her children Christopher Mann (Jen), Lytisha Mann, Thomas Mann (Glenda), Juanita Mann, DaVonta Tyler, Antonio Horton, and Jakari Warner and two foster children, Carnelle and John; thirteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Mann-Keaton; three brothers, David Mann, Jr., James Craig and James Mann; three sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law; her mother-in-law; sixteen nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends.
Brenda became the matriarch of the family in 1986. She loved taking care of people, helping everyone if she could, loved cooking, and doing crafts. She will be truly missed by so many people.
