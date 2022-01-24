Brenda Kay Campbell James, 65, of Goldvein, VA entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 22,2022 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born July, 28th, 1956 to the late William Pierce and Shirley Lou Campbell. Brenda is survived by her one and only true love, her husband of 47 years, Donald “Jesse” James; children, Tera James Madison (Chris) and Tanya James Smith (Jeremy); grandchildren, Karissa and Gabriella Madison, Kearstin Brown (Deven “DJ” Hogan), Kenzington Brown, and Darian Smith; great grandchildren, Kamdyn, Kamiyah, Gabriel and Jayce Hogan, Kaden Brown and Oziah Brown. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, William Anthony “Tony” Campbell and her grandson, Keyon Brown. Brenda enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially trips to the beach. Some of the hobbies she delighted in were crafting, gardening and taking her fur baby, Cosmo, on walks. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Brenda, loved baking goodies and cherished time spent with family. A social butterfly with a generous heart, she appreciated trips out to eat at her favorite restaurants, leisurely shopping adventures and meeting new people. Full of faith, joy and laughter she loved fiercely and deeply. Although she will be greatly missed, we take comfort in knowing that she is now resting in Peace. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 28th at 2pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. Facial coverings are mandatory to enter the building. The family would like to invite those that are unable to attend to join the service via live stream at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1643067459162020 Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
