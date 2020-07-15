Brenda Kay Ball Davis, age 68, a resident of Remington, VA passed away with her daughter, Kayla by her side on July 11, 2020. She had a deep love for the Lord and her family.
Brenda dearly loved her granddaughter. She was before her illness a Psychiatric Nurse’s Aide and a cook for hospitals in Southwestern VA. She was predeceased by her sister, Dolores Ann Ball; aunt, Dorothy Lockhart; a great-nephew, Jaxon Andru Ball, Jr. Survived by her beloved husband, Charles Edward Davis of Remington, VA; her beloved daughter Kayla Renea Davis and granddaughter, Olivia KayElla Davis of Remington, VA and step-daughter, Cuetta Anita Davis of Rapidan, VA; mother, Ella Ball of Marion, VA; twelve siblings, Samuel Lee Ball, Louisa, VA, Michael and Gina Ball of Michigan, Kermit and Teresa Ball of Michigan, Donald Scott Ball of Marion, VA, Joyce Gaye Ball of Marion, VA, Iris Marie Ball of Marion, VA, Deborah Hancock and Jim Ashley of Virginia Beach, Sonny and Linda Morton of Lorton, VA, Audrey and Joe Fuqua of Abingdon, VA, Ronnie and Debbie Ball of Alabama, David Ball of Marion, VA and Melissa and Gib Kiser of Abingdon, VA.
A visitation will be held at Moser Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10 to 11am with a service following at 11:00am. A burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery in Remington, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
