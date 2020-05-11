Brenda Gail Adams, 67, of Catlett, VA passed away on May 4, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. She was born on January 17, 1953 in Roanoke Rapids, NC to Charles E. Adams and Ernestine Grant-Adams.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her brother, Archie Adams. Left to cherish her memory is the love of her life Albra Greene; two sons, James Jasper, Jr. (Angel), and Brandon Adams; siblings Charles Adams (Eugene), Jacob Adams (Darnell) and Vanessa Adams; and grandchildren James Jasper, Jalen Jasper, Tyson Adams, and Sylas Adams.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service to celebrate Brenda’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.