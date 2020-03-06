Brandon Lee Gauthier, aged 34 of Centreville, Virginia, passed away at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church on March 2, 2020. Brandon lived and loved fiercely. Always moving and learning, he enjoyed photography, snowboarding, kite boarding, sailing, camping, and woodworking. He took pride in his work as a Senior Lead Engineer at Relativity. His family was his joy. Brandon shared his interest in Formula 1 racing, Legos, and cheese with his daughter and took great comfort in cuddles with his newborn son.
He was a graduate of Highland School and James Madison University and was eagerly pursuing graduate studies at Georgia Tech. He was a very proud Eagle Scout from Troop 175 of Warrenton.
He is missed by his wife, Kristen; daughter, Madeleine Jean; and son, Brian Thomas; his parents, Paul and Mary Gauthier; his brother, Nathan Gauthier; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and by many friends who became family.
Visitation for friends will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 271 Winchester St. Warrenton, VA 20186 with a Mass following at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Mercy Hall. Please bring a favorite picture or memory of Brandon to share. The family would like to create a memory book for their children. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/).
