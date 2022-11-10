Bradley Eugene Litten, born September 5, 1946 in New Market, VA to the late Floyd and Florence Litten of The Plains, VA.
Bradley is survived by his sister Brenda Bailey of Haymarket, VA and a brother Anthony (Tony) Litten of Front Royal, VA; along with an adored niece, nephews and cousins.
Bradley graduated Fauquier High School on June 5, 1967. Upon graduation he immediately was called up for duty with the U.S. Army during height of Vietnam War. He was severely wounded with shrapnel and earned a Purple Heart, along with multiple other service awards. He was always incredibly proud to have been of service to our country.
A graveside service was held on November 5, 2022 at the Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Please visit www.roystonfh.com to express online condolences to the family. Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA
