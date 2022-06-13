Bonnie P. Cardwell, age 77, of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully on
June 8, 2022 at her home after a very long and courageous battle with
kidney cancer. She retired as an Admin Asst. for Wine Energy of
Manassas, VA.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, Leonard Lee Neff and Minnie
Virginia Neff; a newborn son, Brian Lee Payne; five siblings, Eleanor
Yowell, Janice Yowell, Ira Daniel Neff, Shelby Neff and Joseph Neff.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Johnson and her husband, Scott
of Warrenton, VA; a sister, Sally Waugh of Tomah, WI; two grandsons,
Justin Johnson and his wife, Lindsey, and Evan Johnson and his wife,
Sarah; five great grandchildren, Bryce, Blake, Brantley, Emma and Erin,
and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation is planned for Friday, June 24th from 6-8pm at Moser
Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. A Memorial Service
will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Moser Funeral
Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to Fauquier SPCA
P.O. Box 733 Warrenton, VA 20188-0733 or online at Donations – Fauquier
SPCA.
