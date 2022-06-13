Bonnie P. Cardwell

Bonnie P. Cardwell, age 77, of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully on

June 8, 2022 at her home after a very long and courageous battle with

kidney cancer. She retired as an Admin Asst. for Wine Energy of

Manassas, VA.

Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, Leonard Lee Neff and Minnie

Virginia Neff; a newborn son, Brian Lee Payne; five siblings, Eleanor

Yowell, Janice Yowell, Ira Daniel Neff, Shelby Neff and Joseph Neff.  

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Johnson and her husband, Scott

of Warrenton, VA; a sister, Sally Waugh of Tomah, WI; two grandsons,

Justin Johnson and his wife, Lindsey, and Evan Johnson and his wife,

Sarah; five great grandchildren, Bryce, Blake, Brantley, Emma and Erin,

and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation is planned for Friday, June 24th from 6-8pm at Moser

Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. A Memorial Service

will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Moser Funeral

Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to Fauquier SPCA

P.O. Box 733 Warrenton, VA 20188-0733 or online at Donations – Fauquier

SPCA.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at

www.moserfuneralhome.com.

