Bonnie Lee Taylor Downes, 91, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on December 27, 2021. Bonnie was born on August 9, 1930 in Auburn, Virginia to the late Hazel Minnie Gardner Taylor and John William Taylor. She is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, George F. Downes, Sr. and sisters, Marjorie Taylor Johnson of Auburn, Virginia and Katherine Taylor Pence of Kentucky. Bonnie grew up on historic Auburndale Farm in Casanova, Virginia where her fondest memories were playing in Cedar Run and hunting with her dad. She was a graduate of Calverton High School.
For 65 years, Bonnie co-owned and operated New Baltimore Garage, Inc. an International Truck Dealership in New Baltimore, Virginia. The business opened in 1947 and still operated today by her son, George F. Downes, Jr. She was one of the first business leaders in an industry not heavily represented by women. Her leadership and entrepreneurship led her to many service positions in her beloved community. Serving on the Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority from 1984 to 1997, she was the first businesswoman appointed to the board and became the first woman chair of the board from 1993-1996. Bonnie, a dedicated member of Warrenton United Methodist Church served on the Board as the Treasurer and was a member of various women’s circles. She was a member of the Woman’s Auxiliary for the New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Department.
In her free time, she enjoyed walking and spending time on her family farm. She especially loved the bluebells in May, her dog, Cismont, and baseball, most notably the Washington Nationals.
Bonnie is survived by two children: George Downes, Jr and wife, Clara of Warrenton, Virginia and daughter, Hazel Stearns and spouse Cameron of Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren: Janelle Downes, Trevor Downes (Rebecca), W. Kinsey Downes (Candice), Barbara Downes, Brian Laing (Julie), Christine Siegel (David), and Cameron Stearns, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service was held by her family. Memorial contributions can be made to Warrenton United Methodist Church, New Baltimore Volunteer Fire Department or the Fauquier SPCA.
