Bonnie June Hinze Curtis, 77, of Rixeyville died April 21, 2021 at her home.
She was born May 12 ,1943 in Missouri to the late Norman Hinze and Sylvia Oliver Hinze.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Curtis; children Karen Grady and Neil Curtis; sister Bettie Dowdy; and grandchildren Sara Grady and Nate Curtis.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12 PM at Amissville Baptist Church, 776 Viewtown Road, Amissville, VA.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
