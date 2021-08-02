Bobby Jack Greer
Passed away Saturday July 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father Cody Herbert Greer; his mother Euphia Nadine Greer; and his brother Daniel Cody Greer. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Marilyn Fielding Greer; his daughter Ann Rychlik; his sons Stephen Greer and Bradley Greer; his grandchildren Zoey Grey, Billy Greer, Nick Greer, Nathan Rychlik, Josh Greer, Ben Greer; and his great grandson Jayden Greer.
Bobby was born in Paris, Texas and grew up in Texas where he eventually put himself through college at the University of Texas (Hook'em Horns) and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. He then moved to California where he went to work for the Chance Vought Aircraft corporation and met and married his wife Marilyn.
Bobby and Marilyn then moved to Virginia where Bobby got a job with the Computer Sciences Corporation. In this position, he worked at the Goddard Space Flight Center and led a team of computer programmers that wrote software in support of the Apollo 14, 15, 16, and 17 missions. After the Apollo missions, Bobby continued in his computer programming leadership position to support Skylab missions 1, 2, and 3.
In the mid-seventies, Bobby took a position with Science Application International (later changed to Science Applications International Corporation) where he served in a succession of increasingly responsible leadership roles eventually becoming a vice president in the company. He retired from SAIC in the mid-nineties.
Bobby was a devoted Christian and a dedicated member of the United Methodist Church. He supported the church with both his time and his talents serving as a lay leader and ministering whereever and whenever he was needed. His last church home was Gainesville United Methodist Church where Marilyn is still a member.
Family and friends may gather for visitation at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 4 at Gainesville United Methodist Church - 13710 Milestone Ct. Gainesville VA 20155. The funeral service will follow immediately after the visitation at the same location at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobby's name to the Gainesville United Methodist Church.
Bobby was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father. He was a dedicated provider to his family and a support and inspiration to those who knew him.
Goodbye, Bobby, you will be greatly missed!
