BOBBY GENE SMITH
DECEMBER 4, 1949 - OCTOBER 15, 2021
Bobby Gene Smith, 71, of Midland, VA, passed away on October 15, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Lois M. Smith, and is survived by his sons, Robert Smith (Michelle) and Randy Smith (Shannon), his daughters, Cindy Protogiannis and Bonnie Maldonado (Clinton), four grandchildren, Michael Riehl (Kelly), Devon Newman (Dawn), Kimberly Riehl, and Kaylin Santos (Eder), 13 great-grandchildren, his sister, Pat Harbour (Dave), and many close family members and friends. Bobby was man of faith who lived his life well; he was deeply loved, and he will be missed.
A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in National Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA. Donations may be made in his memory to Heartland Hospice in Warrenton, Virginia.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
