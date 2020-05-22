Bo Miller
Izetta “Bo” Sears Miller, 93 of Warrenton, VA went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020 at Poet’s Walk, Warrenton.
She was born on November 23, 1926 at Fuquay-Varina, NC a daughter of the late William Dwight Sears and Ruby Coley Sears. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Richmond “Billy” Miller, Jr. in 2003 and a daughter, Kathy Sue Miller Patton in 2014 and a son-in-law, Dr. Charles B. Patton.
Bo was raised on a farm in Fuquay-Varina where she was no stranger to faith, family and hard work. While working in Charlotte, NC, Bo met William Richmond “Bill” Miller and they were married on January 29, 1946. Her husband’s work brought them to McLean, VA in 1957 and in 1968 moved to Warrenton where they have lived ever since. Bo and Bill joined the Warrenton Baptist Church and she was active in the church for many years teaching Adult Sunday School, serving as a Deacon, and visiting the sick and shut-ins in nursing homes and hospitals. She was a volunteer as a Pink Lady at Fauquier Hospital serving in the Snack Bar for over 25 years. She was very active in the Fauquier County Republican Party.
Bo enjoyed animals of all kinds and loved all dogs since childhood. She was even known to feed the crows. She loved painting, the beach, was an avid reader and a loyal great friend. Bo encouraged the children and grandchildren in their faith and higher education and lives well-lived. She encouraged others to seek the Lord and join a local church. Her family lovingly says of her and she of herself- Bo the Baptist, Republican and Beach Bum.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, William R. Miller; her children, Dr. Barbara S. Miller and David Dwight “Ike” Miller and his wife Karla all of Warrenton; a daughter-in-law, Joanne C. Miller; her grandchildren, William Matthew Patton and Travis Joseph Miller; great grandchildren, Charlie Patton, Aiden Miller and Joseph Miller.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26 at 11:00 AM at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188 or The Virginia Baptist Children’s Home, P. O. Box 849, Salem, VA 24153.
