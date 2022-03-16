Billy G. Flook, 79 of Broad Run passed away on March 13, 2022.
Funeral Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. Friday March 18, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church,
271 Winchester St., Warrenton, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
