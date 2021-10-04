(Bill) William Lane Holland, age 97, a resident of Fredericksburg passed away in his home on September 30, 2021. "
Bill was born in Paducah, Kentucky and grew up on a farm in Kentucky, the oldest of four children. Bill was a WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient. After his US Army Service he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Kentucky. He entered civilian service and worked 30 years for the Corps of Engineers at Ft. Belvoir Research and Development Center. He received the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service for his last project as the Senior Design Engineer on the Mine Rake used in Operation Desert Storm.
When not working he was always up for the challenge of fixing things and his two favorite hobbies; working on cars and playing checkers.
In September 1950, Bill married Wilma Warner and they remained married for 55 years until her passing in January 2006. Bill and Wilma moved to Warrenton in 1996 and were members of The Warrenton Church of Christ for 25 years. Bill is survived in love by his two children Christine Payne and Bruce Holland and their spouses Bob Payne and Tracy Holland. He has four grandchildren: Casey Willging, Corey Bland, Kayla Holland and Alexa Holland; two Son-in Laws Tim Willging and Charles Bland, and three great grandchildren: Ryan, Luke and Tucker Willging. Along with his brother Joe Holland (Carol) and Barbara Catterton. The family would also like to give a personal thank you to Sarah Miller, Bill’s friend and caregiver for the last year and a half.
A visitation will be held at Moser Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 6-8pm. A Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00am at Moser Funeral Home with a shelter service following at Culpeper National Cemetery in the Old Section at 305 U.S. Avenue Culpeper, VA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mary Washington Hospice. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431
