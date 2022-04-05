Beverly Jean Barr, 67 of Linden, VA passed away on March 31, 2022 at Novant Health Haymarket Medical Center.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1955 in Warrenton, VA a daughter of Ella Heflin Putnam and the late Marvin Lee Putnam. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sons, John David Putnam and Michael Calvin Barr and her brother, Albert Lee Putnam.
Beverly was a longtime employee of at Airlie.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 46 years, Lonnie Barr; her son, Lonnie Steven (Krystal) Barr and Melissa (Dennis) Whitmer; daughter-in-law, Heather Putnam; three brothers, Kenneth, Ronnie and Ricky Putnam; her grandchildren, Amanda (Jerry) Hamm, Megan (Patrick) McNeil, Ashley Whitmer, Nicholas Putnam, Kassidee Barr, Hunter Barr, Hailey Whitmer, Kayden Fitzgerald, Waverly Gray, Emmy Gray, Kayla Trostle and Shay Dean; and one great grandchild, Jerimiah Hamm.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 7 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8 at 11:00 AM. Interment Orlean Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
