Beverly Ann Perry, 87 of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Forrest and Rose Truesdale. Beverly worked for many years as an unemployment agent for the State of Rhode Island.
She is survived by her husband, John U. Perry; her daughter, Michelle Sohns (Peter) of Chino Hills, California; son, John Perry (Dalia) of Providence, Rhode Island; son, Jim Perry (Lora) of Haymarket, Virginia; five grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her grandson, Adam Perry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, Virginia on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Little Georgetown Cemetery, Broad Run, Virginia. Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
