Beverley Stuart Thomas, age 70, a resident of Warrenton, VA passed away on July 16, 2020. She was a retired Music Educator for public elementary children for many years. She was predeceased by her parents, Russell, L. Thomas and Marjorie W. Thomas. Beverley is survived by her aunt, Betsy W. Fultz of Staunton, VA; two cousins, Michael Fultz, Highpoint, NC and Martha O’Brien of Woodbridge, VA. Due to current restrictions, a funeral service will be privately held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Beverley would like donations to be made to: Equine Rescue League Of Leesburg P.O. Box 4366 Leesburg, VA 20177, 540-822-4577, Covington Baptist Church P. O. Box 687 Covington, VA 24426, 540-962-2256 or Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind 371 East Jericho Turnpike Smithtown, NJ 11787-2976, 1800-548-4337. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
