Betty Pinkard Kenny, 76 of Warrenton, VA passed away on November 4, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born on May 18, 1945 in Fauquier County a daughter of the late Douglas Green Pinkard and Maude Phillips Pinkard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Kenny; her brother, Douglas Pinkard; brother-in-law Chester (Marian) Yates; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Pinkard.
She was a 1963 graduate of William C. Taylor High School.
She is survived by her two sons, Anthony K. Pinkard of Warrenton and Patrick G. (Debbie) Pinkard, Rixeyville, VA; her sisters, Peggy (Ernest) Mann, Broad Run, VA, Marian Yates, Midland, VA, Rosa (Andrew) Robinson, Midland, VA, Mildred (Thad) Jones, Fishkill, NY, Patsy (Alfred) Corbin, Alberta, VA and Doris Pinkard, Fredericksburg, VA; her grandchildren, Amanda, Jennah, Daniel, Deyonna, and Keith; and three great grandchildren, Xander, Bryan and Jordan; sister-in-law, Doris Pinkard; and a family friend, Louise Bell of Centreville, VA.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A private family memorial service, conducted by Bishop Dr. Malcolm Oliver Ames will follow the visitation.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
