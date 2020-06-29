Betty Owsley

Betty Jane Owsley was born in Parkville, Missouri on May 15, 1931. She passed away peacefully in her home of 59 years on June 20, 2020.
Betty grew-up on a farm in Parkville, Mo. She attended grade school in a one-room country schoolhouse. When her family sold the farm they moved to Kansas City, MO, where she graduated from Southwest High School. She married Lowell Owsley, March 2, 1951 and remained his faithful wife for 69 years, until his death. They moved to a small farm in Jeffersonton in 1961 and lived there the rest of their lives.
Betty competed in Culpeper County Fair talent shows with her fine singing. She also entered into cooking, baking, floral arranging, and other home categories. She won many awards including at least one grand prize for the most ribbons won. Her love of cooking led her to amass an extensive collection of cooking recipes, which she compiled into a self-published cookbook. Her love of gardening led her to design and tend multiple flower gardens surrounding her home and she had a vegetable garden throughout her life. She worked as a florist for the Betty Brown Florist in Culpeper for several years. Then she launched her own business, owning and operating the Good Earth Plant Shop on Main Street in Culpeper for many years.
Betty loved to sing and share that gift with others through choirs and numerous solos. She directed the Jeffersonton United Methodist Church youth choir. A self-taught artist, Betty became an accomplished watercolor artist. Her paintings adorn the walls of many local homes. While in her 50’s, Betty took up playing tennis for the first time and within several years became the Fauquier County women’s singles and doubles champion. She excelled at everything she attempted.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Brink, and her sister, Carol Waterman, two children, Autumn and Terry, four grandchildren, Anna, Kelsey, Emily, and Ben, and three great grandchildren, Charlotte, Elizabeth, and Nathan. She will be missed by all. May she rest in peace.
