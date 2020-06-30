Of Warrenton . DOB 8/31.1935
"There is more than enough room in my Father’s home. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am. And you know the way to where I am going.”
Betty Louise Silver, age 84, passed away at home with her family June 24, 2020. She was born and raised in Washington, DC, and came to receive Jesus Christ as her Savior later in life. Betty is now resting and rejoicing in the arms of Jesus, Glory to God. Until transitioning to spend her last days in the home of her youngest daughter, Betty had spent her last years at Blue Ridge Christian Home. The same home that cared for her mother.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Valerie and Jim Jessup of Jeffersonton, VA, Stephanie and Billy Beasley of Amissville, VA, grandson Andrew Jessup and wife Tanya of Clarksville, VA, grandson Alexander Jessup of Arcata, CA, granddaughter Carlyn Holland and husband Robert of Rixeyville, VA, granddaughter Caitlin Whitehouse and husband Russell of Spotslvania, VA, granddaughter Taylor Berrios and husband Daniel of Chinandega, Nicaragua, and granddaughter Blair Crossman of Amissville, VA.
Great Grammy had two greatgrandsons, Elliott Joseph Whitehouse and Leland James Holland. It was evident of her love for them as her face lit up with a loving smile every time she saw them.
She is preceded in death by her late husbands Dwight Silver and "Joe" Loos and two brothers Buddy and Jean Stover.
Betty overcame many of life's obstacles with tenacity and strength. She had a wit about her and was known for her truthful words of honesty. Her strength and quick wit will live on in her daughters and granddaughters.
A family graveside service at will be held at a later date at Arlington National cemetery where she will be buried with the love of her life, husband Joe Loos.
