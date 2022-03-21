Betty Lou Rose passed away peacefully Thursday March 17th, 2022, at her home in Front Royal Virginia, with her loving sister and caretaker Barbara Stuchell by her side at the age of 80. Betty was born in Fauquier County on September 23rd, 1941, to the late Walter and Louise Woodward.
She is predeceased by her brother James Fletcher Sr.
Betty is survived by sisters Sue Bettis, Juanita Wines, and Barbara Stuchell; Brother Joseph William Fletcher Jr; Children Wanda Flynn, William Moore, and Terry Shanks. As well as twelve grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The family will receive friends Friday March 25th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Royston Funeral Home in Middleburg Virginia. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday March 26th at 11 a.m. with interment following in Orlean Cemetery. After the service, family invites friends and relatives to join them at Marshall Ruritan to further celebrate Betty's life. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be given to Freedom Baptist Church or Blue Ridge Hospice.
