Betty Lou McClanahan of The Plains, VA and formerly of Grundy, VA (Home Creek, VA) died February 29, 2020 at Prince William Hospital, Manassas, VA, after a short illness.
Mrs. McClanahan was born June 30, 1935 on Home Creek, VA to parents Onie and Arthur Johnson (deceased).
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Estin "Rudolph" McClanahan. Also surviving are five sisters, Helen (Raymond) Faulkner, Blanche (Bill) Dale, Agnes (Dexter) Bartee, Phyllis Durland, and Kathryn (Ron) Webb, one brother, Doug (Tacy) Johnson, and one sister-in-law, Cleo McClanahan of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Marshall Baptist Church at 11 AM. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until service time.
Burial and graveside service will begin at 2 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Mountain View Memorial in Big Rock, VA, 32350 Riverside Drive, Big Rock, VA 24607.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Betty McClanahan's name to Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Road, Marshall, VA 20115.
Arrangements are by Royston Funeral Home of Marshall, VA.
