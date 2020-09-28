Betty Jean Douglas Webster, age 92, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, from complications of Covid-19. She was born July 25, 1928, to the late Sammie Miller Douglas and Lettie Artemisa Isenberg Douglas in Sullivan County, Tenn. Betty enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, knitting, orchids, and church activities. She and her late husband, Bill, were active members of Abingdon Baptist Church for many years. In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William A. “Bill” Webster; and their daughter, Patricia Carter.She is survived by their son, Larry Webster and wife, Susan, of Remington, Va.; son-in-law, Kevin Carter of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, Lindsay Webster, Matthew Rich, Kristin Campbell, and Rebecca Teel; and five great grandchildren, Meredith Cree, Leah Rich, Aaron Rich, Ethan Campbell, and Aiden Campbell.A funeral ceremony will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, from the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Bill Bryan officiating. Larry Webster, Kevin Carter, Chris Teel, Matthew Rich, and Jim Campbell will serve as honorary pallbearers. A committal service will be held at the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.The livestreamed service may be viewed by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Baptist Church, 361 W. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send “Hugs from Home” may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Betty Jean Douglas Webster is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
