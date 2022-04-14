Betty Jean Bumbrey, 57 of Bealeton, Virginia, passed away at her residence on April 2, 2022. Betty was born on September 9, 1964 in Fredericksburg, VA to Lewis W. and Alice Gibson Bumbrey. She worked as a housekeeper for Merry Maids.
She is survived by her children, Denise Ann Bumbrey, Wilbert Harris Bumbrey, and Danielle Maria Bumbrey, all of Warrenton; her siblings, Deloris M. Yates, Raymond Bumbrey, Lucy Bumbrey, William Gibson, and Reggie Washington; her grandchildren, Dajuan Bumbrey, Selena Bumbrey, Omarion Hernandez, Shakira Bumbrey, Nathan Johnson, Kevin Chavis, Deandre Chavis, and Trevon Bumbrey; and one great-grandchild, Wesley Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday, April 22 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 23 at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. Interment will follow in the Bumbrey-Lee Cemetery, 691 Storke Road, Hartwood, VA.
