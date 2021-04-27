Betty Jane Hackley Baldwin Hitt, 84, of Amissville passed away on April 25th, 2021 at Fairfax Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Charlie Lewis Hackley and Mattie C. Dodson. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Davis Baldwin (Pete), and her second husband Richard T. Hitt, Sr., and granddaughter Julia C. Baldwin. She is survived by her daughter, Lucinda (Cindy) Kelly and her husband Mike; her son Charles D. Baldwin and wife Melissa; stepson Gregory A. Hitt; 6 grandchildren; Chuck Baldwin, Pete Baldwin, Bethany Walker, Stephany Baldwin, Megan Kelly Hawkins, Brian Kelly, an 9 precious, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Nora Ney and her husband Walter, and brother, Charles H. Hackley and wife Barbara, and several nieces and nephews. Betty Jane lived a full life a wonderful loving mother and grandmother. She worked many years as a hairdresser, still doing hair in her 80s. She also enjoyed her business of antiques and jewelry sales. She was a member of the Amissville Baptist Church. She was a very loving and generous person and was always cooking for the sick and grieving in the community. She was a friend to everyone she met. Most of all she loved her family and many friends and always welcomed everyone with open arms and a warm smile. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation Saturday, May 1st from 1 p.m. until funeral service begins at 2 p.m. at SonShine Bible Church in Amissville, followed by interment at Amissville Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to return to SonShine Bible Church for fellowship.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
