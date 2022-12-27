Betty J. Veitenheimer
Friday, December 23rd, Betty died in Fredericksburg, Va. She had been in hospice care at her daughter’s home in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She was 99 years old. Betty is survived by her two children; Kathleen O’Neill of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Wayne Smallwood of Remington, Virginia. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Erin McKibben of Bristow, Virginia, Patrick O’Neill of Manassas, Virginia and Caitlin Stevens of Westminster, Maryland. Betty is also survived by 11 great grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Arthur Smallwood. She is also preceded in death by her second husband, Malcolm Veitenheimer. Betty was born on April 4, 1923 in Washington D.C. She grew up and attended school in Arlington, Virginia. She was married to Arthur Smallwood in 1947 until his death in 1970. Betty was a wife, mother and homemaker. She later worked for The Virginia Department of Transportation and Northern Virginia Community College. Betty married Malcom Veitenheimer in 1977 and was married to him until his death in 1997. Betty and Malcolm retired to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and lived there from 1980 to 1992. She enjoyed the beach, fishing, gardening, camping and crafts. They returned to Virginia and lived in Midland, Virginia. Betty was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church in Bealeton, Virginia. There will be a memorial service at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton Virginia 20186 on Friday, December 30th at 10:30a.m. Interment will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
