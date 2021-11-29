Betty J. Ross, 88 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Nov. 20, 2021 at Blue Ridge Christian Home, Bealeton.
She was born on September 20, 1933 in Warrenton, a daughter of the late James H. James and Eleanor Riley James McWilliams. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Ralph Ross.
Betty was a longtime accountant in Warrenton and member of Warrenton Baptist Church.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Ronald Dean Ross of Warrenton; three nieces and one nephew.
Friends may call on Monday Nov. 29 from 4-6 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warrenton Baptist Church, 123 Main Street, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.