Betty I. Wilt
31, 1928 – Sept 17, 2021
Betty I. Wilt, 93, of Hollidaysburg, passed away Friday in Falls Church, VA. She was born in Vincennes, IN, daughter of the late Leonard and Grace (Ramsey) Hudson. She married Thomas L. Wilt in 1953, he preceded her in death in 2013 after 60 years of marriage.
Surviving are a daughter, Kim Olsavick and husband Gregory of Hollidaysburg; a son, Craig and wife Sue of Warrenton, VA; four grandchildren: Katelynn Edger and husband Paul, Dr. Hollynn Knight and husband William, Gina Stuhl (Will Janowitz), and Antonio Genotti; 3 great grandchildren: Connor Edger, Aiden Edger, and Charlotte Knight; a sister, Judy Steckler, and a brother, Jack Hudson, both in IN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by brothers, Bob and Wayne Hudson.
She graduated from Lincoln High School (Vincennes, IN) in 1946 and retired as a supervisor from Bell Telephone.
Betty was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Hollidaysburg.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, playing the piano, and dining at her favorite restaurant, Eat’n Park.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and care takers of Fauquier Health Rehab & Nursing Center for their exceptional care of Betty.
Friends will be received from 10am to 12 noon on Saturday, Sept 25, 2021, at Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church, Hollidaysburg. Fr. Alan Thomas, Celebrant. Committal at Alto Reste Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Michael Catholic Church: 301 Spruce St. Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church: c/o Craig Wilt 228 Chelsea Dr. Warrenton, VA 20186
