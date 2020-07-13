Betty Frances Underwood was born on February 22, 1926 in Camden, Missouri to two loving Christian parents, Bessie and Henry Smith.
She was honored by the Better Sports Club of Arlington and the Metropolitan Fast Pitch Softball Association for her contribution to women's sports. For 5 years, she coached the Georgetown University's women's basketball team. She actively pursued women's equal rights in the sports world. Her career ended at RFK Stadium/D.C.Armory where she was the Administrative Officer and later Armory Manager. She was an Honorary Member of the International Association of Stadium Managers for her participation in the formation of the Stadium Managers Seminar.
Betty's time on earth ended on July 8, 2020 from complications from a fall.
Survivors include: Lawrence H. Underwood, her husband of 74 years; her three daughters: Elizabeth Jones (Sonny), Danita Arone, Susan Shelton (Steve); her 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her beloved sister, Thelma Norris Dye; her dearest sister-in-law, Shirley Bell; and 5 nephews
A Memorial Service will be held at Rectortown United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 14 at 4:00 pm with burial in Culpeper National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 15 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Rectortown United Methodist Church, 3043 Rectortown Rd, Marshall, VA 20115. More information available at www.roystonfh.com
