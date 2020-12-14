Betty Costello Privett, 85, of Berryville, Virginia went to be with the Lord peacefully at home with family and her beloved dog, Pepper on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Ms. Privett was born October 20, 1935 in Aldie, Virginia, the daughter of the late Luther Costello and Emma Coffman Costello.
She was a domestic housekeeper.
Betty loved all animals. She was famous for her lemon meringue pies. She enjoyed going to church as well as listening to country and gospel music.
She is survived by three daughters, Georgia Privett Horner (Mike), Kristy Privett, and Cindy Privett Thompson (Lee); two grandchildren, Logan Horner and Liberty Horner; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Pixie, and four sisters and four brothers.
Betty was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to a local animal shelter.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please www.endersandshirley.com.
