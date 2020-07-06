Betty Adams Wilson passed away on March 15, 2020 nearing 91 years of age. She was the wife of the late Norris Wilson. A visitation will be on Monday, July 13 from 6-8 PM at Orlean Baptist Church, 6575 John Barton Payne Road, Marshall, VA 20115 where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 11:00 AM. The family kindly asks that all attending, please wear masks and to practice social distancing of six feet at both events.
