Bettie Anne Pennington
April 1932 - 06 May 2022
Bettie Anne Pennington, 90, of Warrenton VA, noted Real Estate Broker, passed away peacefully on 06 May at Skyview Springs Center, Luray VA. She happily celebrated her 90th birthday in good spirits with family before her passing.
She was born in Waynesboro VA, and was daughter of John Melvin Wine and Mary Harris Wine, of Front Royal VA.
A long-time resident of Warrenton VA, she was a successful real estate professional for nearly five decades.
Mrs. Pennington was also Director of Human Resources and Patient Accounts at Fauquier Hospital, and served in other roles for the Hospital and for doctors in private practice.
She moved to Warrenton in 1959 with her husband Ray M. Pennington JR., and their children, when Mr. Pennington accepted a position as Radiologic Technician, first at the old Warrenton Hospital on Waterloo Street, and then the newly constructed Fauquier Hospital.
She was a loyal member of the Orlean Baptist Church family, Marshall Virginia, where she helped lead the fund raising efforts for the church's beautiful stained glass windows project.
She loved farming and raised Jerusalem Cross donkeys on her farm in Nelson County VA. Her greatest joy was spending time with family. She never hesitated to help those in need anyway she possibly could.
Bettie is predeceased by: her parents John and Mary Wine, husband Ray M. Pennington JR., her brother Dr. Byron (BB) Wine, brother J.W. Wine, sister Shirley Burke, and granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Williams.
She is survived by her brother Dr. Philip E. Wine, and five children: Bonnie Williams, Ray M. Pennington III, John W. Pennington, Edward A. Pennington, and Mark B. Pennington; nine grandchildren: Gregory Williams, John Philip Pennington, Sally Pennington, Ross Pennington, Mark Byron Pennington JR, Anne Beaudrot Pennington, Hatcher Pennington, Philip Edward Digges Pennington, and, and Caroline Mosby Pennington; and four great-grandchildren: Gregory Thomas (GT) Williams JR., Mason Byron Pennington, George Wyatt Pennington, and Molly-Beth Pennington.
A private interment service and celebration of Bettie's life will be held on a later date at the Wintergreen family cemetery in Nelson County VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Orlean Baptist Church,
6575 John Barton Payne Rd., Marshall Virginia, 20115; POC Reverend Randy West, randywest0782@aol.com.
