Bethany Ann Wilkison Rosenberg
October 31, 1971- December 1,2020
Bethany A Rosenberg, 49, of Warrenton, Virginia, died peacefully at home on December 1, 2020 after a brave battle with brain cancer.
She was born on October 31, 1971, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of Kyle L. and Barbara J. Wilkison. She was preceded in death by her father Kyle, and her husband, Martin B. Rosenberg. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Wilkison, brother David Wilkison, daughter Sarah MacIndoe, son Ryan MacIndoe, and step children Justin and Allison Rosenberg.
Bethany was a 1989 graduate of Morgantown High school. She then earned a BS degree from George Mason University, and Masters from Walden University, all in education. She loved teaching. Although she taught for a short time in Las Vegas, her true home was at Taylor Middle School in Warrenton. She loved the Taylor family, and cherished her colleagues and students.
Bethany loved travel, reading, video games, especially Pokemon, and bonding with her kitties. She was a member of the Warrenton Presbyterian Church, and the family appreciates the prayers, love, and support shown to us during this difficult time.
Due to Covid concerns, there will not be a service at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the not too distant future. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fauquier County SPCA or any Food Bank at this time.
