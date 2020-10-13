Margaret Beth Wilson, 55 of Warrenton, VA passed away on October 6, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital
She was born on Feb. 23, 1965 in Warrenton the daughter of Carolyn Wiltshire Wilson and the late James Ashton Wilson. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dick and Margaret Wiltshire and Graham and Gladys Wilson.
Beth graduated in 1983 from Fauquier High School and had worked at Vint Hill Farms Station and Piedmont Printing.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Corey Baltimore, of Stafford, VA and Chris (Nathalie) Baltimore of Marshall, VA; two granddaughters, Evalynn and Quinnly; her uncle, Richard Wiltshire, Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
