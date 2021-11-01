Bessie Mary "Mae" Bailey Lucas went home to be with our Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital Warrenton, Virginia. She was born on February 19, 1938 in Fauquier County to the late Mary Virginia Penic and Manuel Bailey.
Bessie was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Markham, Virginia. She was baptized June 20, 1954 under Reverend N.H. Johnson. She was a member of the Deaconess Board and the Volunteer Choir.
Bessie's favorite past time was word search puzzles, game shows and court TV shows. She also enjoyed telephone conversations with family and friends.
Bessie is survived by her three children, Anthony (Pamela) Paige, Yolanda (John) Shorts, Pam (Jesse Sr.) Philpott. She is also survived by her siblings, Constance Pendleton, Josephine Warner, and Joseph Penic, Sr. She leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her late husband Robert Lucas, parents Mary V. Penic and Manuel Bailey, stepfather, Joseph Penic, Sr., son Paul Paige, granddaughter Shaiye Gutierrez, great-grandson Julian Waters and mother-in-law Lucy Lucas.
