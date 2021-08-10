Bessie Ann Baltimore, 92, of Linden, VA, passed August 2, 2021. She was born on March 18, 1929.
is survived by two daughters: Barbara Ann Richmond and Claudia Grant both of Linden, VA; and two grandsons, Oscar D. Grant, III of Bowie, MD; and Christopher Grant, Sr. of York, PA;
Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 12, 2021, 11 am until 12 pm, with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187.
Rev. Dr. Donald Reid will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Mt. Morris Community Cemetery, Hume, VA.
Services will be streamed live at 12. Please click in the link provided at www.joynesfuneralhome.com where on line condolences may also be posted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.